Archbishop Welby resigns over child abuse in church

The Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Anglican Church Justin Welby has announced he will step down from his role following a damning report into a prolific child abuser associated with the Church of England.

He added that “it is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility” for his role in the response to the abuse.

“Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury,” he said in a statement.

According to BBC, 68-year-old Welby was recently found to have failed to act on reports of one John Smyth’s “abhorrent” abuse of boys and young men and “several opportunities were missed” to report the abuse to police.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

The archbishop had faced mounting pressure to resign after it emerged that he had failed to act on reports of Smyth’s abuse of more than 100 boys and young men.

A review of the Church’s handling of Smyth’s case said the archbishop “could and should” have reported the case to authorities when details were presented to him in 2013.

Mr Welby acknowledged he should have more rigorously followed up the details and said last week he had considered resigning, but decided to stay in his role. The Makin review into Smyth’s case said he might have been brought to justice for decades of abuse before his death, in 2018, had he been formally reported to the police in 2013. Smyth is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England, having subjected as many as 130 victims to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks. Smyth’s abuse took place over almost five decades and across three countries, according to the report. He targeted boys who attended summer camps he ran for young Christians. Smyth abused 26 to 30 boys and young men in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s, the report found. He then relocated to Africa, where he abused a further 85 to 100 “young male children aged 13 to 17”. The report says that from July 2013, the Church of England knew “at the highest level” about Smyth’s abuse in the UK and should have “properly and effectively” reported him to the UK police and the relevant authorities in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bishop Welby said he had felt a “profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England” since the report into Smyth’s abuse was published.

