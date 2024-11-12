12th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Former governor of defunct Western Lakes, Abraham Makoi dies

Former governor of defunct Western Lakes, Abraham Makoi dies

Author: Yang Ater Yang | Published: 1 hour ago

Late Abraham Makoi. (Photo: Courtesy).

Former Governor of defunct Western Lakes State, Abraham Makoi Kodi, who had a member of the state parliament, died of a heart attack at Rumbek State Hospital on Monday night, a state minister said.

Lakes Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency Chol Kuotwel Manhom said the late former governor was a brave soldier who fought for South Sudan’s independence, and his demise is a great loss.

“It is indeed a great loss to the people of Lakes State and the whole country, because we have lost a liberator, a leader, and a friend to many. We are in sadness and mourning,” he said.

Governor Rin Tueny Mabor, according to Manhom, has formed a seven-member team under his leadership to arrange a dignified burial for Mr. Makoi. He said news has left the state in shock because the lawmaker had not been seriously ill in the moment leading to his death.

“The whole state is in shock because this loss of our colleague took people by surprise. He has not been known for any serious sickness, until suddenly, he felt ill and passed away.”

Thon Makur Makeny, SPLM Assistant Secretary for Information in the state, said that the party secretariat is saddened to learn about the untimely death of Mr. Makoi and conveyed condolences to his family.

“I hereby convey our heartfelt condolences to the constituency, Nyang community, and the immediate family of the late Abraham Makoi Bol Kodi during this tragic moment of losing their son, father, and leader.”

 

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 3

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area 4

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Published November 6, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 5

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Former governor of defunct Western Lakes, Abraham Makoi dies

Published 1 hour ago

Archbishop Welby resigns over child abuse in church

Published 2 hours ago

VP Wani urges Forum to explore oil revenue management models

Published 2 hours ago

ECSS bishops ask govt to give UN greenlight to probe Wonduruba killings

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published 4 hours ago

What is in the budget’s heavily taxing finance bill

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.