Former governor of defunct Western Lakes, Abraham Makoi dies

Former Governor of defunct Western Lakes State, Abraham Makoi Kodi, who had a member of the state parliament, died of a heart attack at Rumbek State Hospital on Monday night, a state minister said.

Lakes Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency Chol Kuotwel Manhom said the late former governor was a brave soldier who fought for South Sudan’s independence, and his demise is a great loss.

“It is indeed a great loss to the people of Lakes State and the whole country, because we have lost a liberator, a leader, and a friend to many. We are in sadness and mourning,” he said.

Governor Rin Tueny Mabor, according to Manhom, has formed a seven-member team under his leadership to arrange a dignified burial for Mr. Makoi. He said news has left the state in shock because the lawmaker had not been seriously ill in the moment leading to his death.

“The whole state is in shock because this loss of our colleague took people by surprise. He has not been known for any serious sickness, until suddenly, he felt ill and passed away.”

Thon Makur Makeny, SPLM Assistant Secretary for Information in the state, said that the party secretariat is saddened to learn about the untimely death of Mr. Makoi and conveyed condolences to his family.

“I hereby convey our heartfelt condolences to the constituency, Nyang community, and the immediate family of the late Abraham Makoi Bol Kodi during this tragic moment of losing their son, father, and leader.”

