Duk health advocate appeals for boreholes as cholera outbreak worsens

A health advocate in Duk County, Jonglei State, has made an urgent appeal for the drilling of boreholes to curb a worsening cholera outbreak that has killed at least 20 people and infected hundreds since late last year.

According to the appeal, the outbreak—ongoing since December 2024—has been fueled by widespread flooding that submerged most boreholes, leaving communities without access to clean drinking water.

Residents in several areas, including Majok, Lang, Pamading, and Yian, are reportedly relying on river water for survival.

“The situation is dire, with over 900 reported cases and 20 deaths in health facilities, and countless more in the community, especially in the islands where people drink directly from the river,” said Arak Simon, a Duk-based health advocate.

Simon explained that with most boreholes destroyed or contaminated, communities have turned to unsafe sources such as the Jonglei Canal and stagnant rainwater, which he said “harbor the Vibrio cholerae bacteria that causes cholera.”

Duk County, one of the largest in Jonglei, comprises seven Payams—Payuel, Padiet, Ageer, Panyang, Donchak, Pagak, and Kadiang. Simon said the county has lacked any active Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) implementing partner since the withdrawal of USAID earlier this year, a situation that has worsened sanitation and increased disease vulnerability.

“With 80 percent of boreholes submerged and no WASH partner in the area, hygiene and sanitation have deteriorated, contributing to the spread of cholera,” he noted.

Simon addressed his open letter to the ASK Foundation, appealing for urgent support in providing new boreholes to serve the affected communities. The foundation is led by Hon. Adut Kiir Mayardit, known for her involvement in community development and humanitarian work.

He said the assistance would provide “hope and relief” to residents and support the efforts of health partners such as the John Dau Foundation (JDF) and Tearfund, who are managing the outbreak with limited resources.

“Health partners like JDF and Tearfund are tirelessly intervening with limited resources, yet new cases continue to emerge day and night,” Simon added.

“Your support would bring hope and relief to the affected communities. We are confident that your organization’s expertise and resources can make a significant difference in combating this outbreak.”

The appeal has also been shared with several media outlets and humanitarian organizations to draw attention to the urgent need for clean water in the flood-affected county.

