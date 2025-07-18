Lakes State launches drive to vaccinate over 1 million against river blindness, elephantiasis

The Ministry of Health in Lakes State has launched a mass drug administration (MDA) campaign targeting over one million people to combat river blindness and elephantiasis.

The 14-day campaign is being conducted in six counties: Rumbek Center, Rumbek North, Rumbek East, Cueibet, Yirol East, and Yirol West. Wulu County has already completed its round of drug distribution.

State Medical Director Abraham Taban Maker said the campaign is targeting people aged five years and above in areas where neglected tropical diseases like onchocerciasis (also known as river blindness) and lymphatic filariasis (commonly called elephantiasis) are prevalent.

“We are conducting MDAs in six counties, giving out medicine for river blindness and elephantiasis,” said Taban.

“The total target population is 1,017,244, and they will be treated within 14 days,” he added.

He said each person will ivermectin and albendazole, two antiparasitic drugs used worldwide to prevent and control these diseases.

The dosage is based on a person’s height to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Awerial County has not yet started its campaign. It is expected to receive a three-drug treatment that also includes medication for bilharzia.

“Awerial will be covered after the other counties,” Taban added. “They will receive drugs for river blindness, elephantiasis, and bilharzia.”

Taban noted that some community members, especially cattle keepers, are still hesitant to take the drugs, believing they should only be taken when someone is sick.

“These are preventive drugs. People should take them to stop the disease before it shows symptoms,” he explained.

Dr. Gol Manyiel, the County Medical Officer at One Way Center, praised the cooperation of the community and said over 2,200 community drug distributors are moving house to house to ensure everyone gets treated.

“Our people are taking the drugs very well,” said Dr. Manyiel. “We appreciate their cooperation. Even us health workers and journalists should take the medicine.”

The Ministry of Health, working with partners, says it is committed to eliminating neglected tropical diseases in South Sudan, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with its partners, says the aim of the campaign is to eliminate the neglected tropical diseases across South Sudan, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter