Al Watan Arabic daily resumes publication after nine-month shutdown

The management of Al Watan Arabic Daily newspaper has announced that the Media Authority has permitted them to resume publication, nine months after the shutdown.



That’s according to Michael Christopher, the Editor-in-Chief of the Newspaper.

The leading Arabic- daily Newspaper was shut down in November 2023 after it reportedly published a statement related to the Israel-Palestine war.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Christopher said they were invited by the Media Authority yesterday [Thursday] when they were told to reopen the newspaper.

He says that the newspaper will resume publication next week.

“First, let me express my thanks to the Eye Radio station, which is concerned with issues of public opinion and citizens, for their support during the closure period that extended for nine months,” said Christopher.

“Yesterday [Thursday], we were invited by the Media Authority informing us that the newspaper would resume publication after nine months of suspension,” he said.

We faced many challenges, including rent and wages for the newspaper’s workers. We call on all active groups and authorities to be tolerant of media freedom.

“The country is passing through a sensitive phase that necessitates the presence of all media outlets as a fourth authority. We are pleased to announce to all citizens that we will return to publication next week.”

In a statement, the Union of Journalists of South Sudan welcome the reopening of the newspaper.

“UJOSS thanks all stakeholders such as Media Authority and the National Security Service, Public Relations Department for the collaborative work that led to the reopening of the Newspaper,” stated the statement.

It added that it will continue to engage with all stakeholders in the country to ensure that journalists work in a free and safe environment.

Two weeks ago, the National Security Service (NSS) said it was determined to ensure the constitutional right of access to information and freedom of expression for all South Sudanese including the media.

