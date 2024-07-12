Dr Ting urges govt to strengthen Statistics Bureau for better planning

The Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics urges the government to enhance the Bureau’s capabilities for effective decision-making and population planning.

Ting Mayai made the statement when the Bureau of Statistics and a UN agency launched a statistical document during World Population Day on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The document highlighted key focus and priority areas for empowerment of women, girls, and young people in the country.

It also draws lessons from progress made in human population development over 30 years.

This is aligning South Sudan programs to the millennium goals that ensure that by 2030, women, girls, and young people are empowered to enjoy universal access to quality sexual health services, and rights.

The vision is to achieve a reduction in preventable maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning, GBV, and harmful practices such as child marriage.

In the case of South Sudan, the country’s current population staggering at about 13 million with one million displaced due to inter-communal violence and civil unrest.

Yet out of its total population, 80% are living on less than 1 USD per day – with a high maternal mortality rate of 1,150 per 100,000 live births.

According to UNFPA, South Sudan’s gender-based violence prevalence is 52 per cent.

The Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics underscores world has over the past decades focused on combating reproductive health issues, maternal mortality and morbidity, and improving gender equality.

“Thirty years ago, at the International Conference of Population and Development, the world agreed to put people at the centre of development, underscoring the importance of registering progress in several essential areas,” said Ting.

“Number one is women’s access to reproductive health services or care, combatting maternal mortality and morbidity, and improving gender equality,” he said.

“We have to reflect upon what drives the agenda of improvement, to strengthen what we call the national statistical system which would then provide the information you’d need for decision making and planning.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Juba Prof. Robert Mayom warns that as South Sudan’s population increases, the country is likely to witness challenges related to transport, inadequate water, shelter, and food.

Professor Mayom stressed the need for the government to create awareness of appropriate family planning and sex education for young persons.

“These days we have to educate ourselves about problems that can result from overpopulation,” Prof. Mayom said.

“In an overpopulated environment, the number of people might be more than available resources for survival and if the population increases, we will have problems with transport, water, shelter, and most importantly food,” he said.

“The government should create awareness about reproduction-related issues such as making youth aware of sex education and family planning. They are not only applied for the youth but also applied for the old people like most of us here.”

