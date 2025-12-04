AfDB approves $300M development plan with South Sudan for 2025–2027

4th December 2025

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 27 minutes ago

Minister Dr Barnaba Baak Chol on Wednesday discussed AfDB Country Manager Themba Bhebhe bout the board’s decision|Courtesy

The Minister of Finance and Planning, has announced that the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a new partnership strategy with South Sudan, outlining development investments valued at about USD 300 million for 2025–2027.

In a post on the offical Facebook Page of the Ministry, Dr Barnaba Baak Chol said the AfDB Country Manager Themba Bhebhe briefed him about the soard’s decision during a meeting on Tuesday.

The strategy prioritises six areas, including water and sanitation, energy, and women and youth empowerment, alongside three regional initiatives under the Horn of Africa framework.

Regional projects include feasibility studies for cross-border energy transmission lines to import electricity from Ethiopia and early assessments next year for the Kapoeta–Boma–Raad section of the planned South Sudan–Ethiopia–Djibouti road corridor.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the AfDB to expand essential services, boost development financing and stimulate investment across key sectors.

He said the government and its partners remain focused on building the foundations for sustainable growth and improved livelihoods.

 

