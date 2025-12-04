4th December 2025

South Sudanese model Anok Yai wins British fashion award, calls for peace at home

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 38 minutes ago

South Sudanese-American model Anok Yai, who won the Model of the Year honour at the 2025 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday has called for peace in her home country of South Sudan as she delivered an emotional address during her acceptance speech.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, Yai directed her message to “little Black girls,” telling them that their “colour is not a curse, cited the BBC.

He urged them to recognise their worth and potential saying they were “worthy,” “capable,” and “more powerful” than they may realise.

Yai, 27, is regarded as one of the fashion industry’s most influential figures, with major campaigns, magazine covers and international runway appearances to her name.

Her rise to prominence began in 2017, when a photo of her taken at a Howard University homecoming event went viral, drawing global attention and helping launch her modelling career.

Her award on Monday was seen as one of the standout moments of the night, underscoring both her impact on the industry and the wider message of empowerment she continues to champion.

