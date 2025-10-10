10th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kenya’s Ruto takes over as COMESA chair

Kenya’s Ruto takes over as COMESA chair

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 2 hours ago

Kenya's President William Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to South Sudan's Peace and Unity - Courtesy

Kenyan President William Ruto has taken over as the new Chairperson of COMESA, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

He replaced Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye during the 24th COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit held in Nairobi on Thursday.

COMESA is a regional trading bloc made up of 21 member countries. Although South Sudan is not a full member of COMESA, it joined its Regional Customs Transit Guarantee (RCTG) Scheme in May 2016.

Atong Kuol Manyang, the Minister of Trade and Industry, attended the high-level summit on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The summit was attended by heads of state, government representatives, the African Union, and development partners.

In his address, President Ruto said his leadership will focus on deepening both economic and social integration across the region.

“At the heart of our mission are our people and our shared determination to bridge the economic and social gaps that divide our region.  Ruto told the assembly. This focus signals a commitment to addressing inequalities and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation reach citizens across all member states,” he said.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji 1

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

Published October 4, 2025

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference 2

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference

Published October 5, 2025

Machar trial session 7: Prosecution submits key documents 3

Machar trial session 7: Prosecution submits key documents

Published October 6, 2025

Clashes erupt outside Abyei area between unified forces – Spokespersons 4

Clashes erupt outside Abyei area between unified forces – Spokespersons

Published October 7, 2025

Machar trial resumes; courtroom closed to independent media 5

Machar trial resumes; courtroom closed to independent media

Published October 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rights group urges mental mealth integration in schools, workplaces, and communities

Published 20 minutes ago

“It will enable real-time payment 24/7” – Central Bank commissions first interbank payment system

Published 44 minutes ago

Kenya’s Ruto takes over as COMESA chair

Published 2 hours ago

Advocates raise alarm over child marriage ahead of Girl Child Day

Published 4 hours ago

Catholic altar wine replaced after becoming a favourite in Kenyan bars

Published 5 hours ago

NCA calls for more support for women and youth in tech development

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.