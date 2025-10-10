Kenya’s Ruto takes over as COMESA chair

Kenyan President William Ruto has taken over as the new Chairperson of COMESA, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

He replaced Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye during the 24th COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit held in Nairobi on Thursday.

COMESA is a regional trading bloc made up of 21 member countries. Although South Sudan is not a full member of COMESA, it joined its Regional Customs Transit Guarantee (RCTG) Scheme in May 2016.

Atong Kuol Manyang, the Minister of Trade and Industry, attended the high-level summit on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The summit was attended by heads of state, government representatives, the African Union, and development partners.

In his address, President Ruto said his leadership will focus on deepening both economic and social integration across the region.

“At the heart of our mission are our people and our shared determination to bridge the economic and social gaps that divide our region. Ruto told the assembly. This focus signals a commitment to addressing inequalities and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation reach citizens across all member states,” he said.

