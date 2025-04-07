S. Sudan women’s football league kicks off with focus on empowerment

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has launched the third edition of the South Sudan Women’s National League, aiming to empower girls and combat gender-based violence (GBV) through the powerful medium of football.

The tournament, which kicked off at Juba National Stadium yesterday, promises to provide a platform for female athletes while raising awareness on critical social issues.

In the opening match, reigning champions Yei Joint Stars defeated Simba FC 3-1, setting the tone for the highly anticipated competition.

This year, 12 teams are participating in the tournament, an increase from the 10 teams featured in previous editions.

The teams competing include Yei Joint Stars, Simba FC, Munuki, El Merriekh Juba, Malakia, Al Rabita, Wajuma Aweil, Atlabara, El Merriekh Bentiu, St. Peter Bentiu, City Kator, and Aweil United.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, SSFA President Augustino Maduot highlighted the importance of the league as part of broader efforts to meet FIFA requirements and build a sustainable structure for women’s football in South Sudan.

“When I assumed office, we started the women’s league from scratch. The first edition in 2022 was supported by a FIFA pilot project,” Maduot explained.

“However, due to financial challenges, we struggled to hold the second and third editions on time. Despite this, we pressed on because FIFA obliges federations to develop women’s and girls’ football.”

Maduot also emphasized that South Sudan lost financial support from FIFA due to the absence of a full-fledged league.

According to FIFA rules, women’s teams must play at least 90 matches per season, which South Sudan was unable to meet.

Nevertheless, he stressed the SSFA’s commitment to ensuring girls have access to football through leagues, schools, academies, and clubs.

This year’s tournament is not only a critical competition for South Sudanese women’s football but also serves as a preparatory platform for the Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for May 2025.

Maduot pointed out the broader social goals of the league, stating, “We want to reduce early marriage, school dropouts, and teenage pregnancies through football. This sport builds character, leadership, and unity. Football can be a path to peace.”

Helena Terso Aninyesi, SSFA’s Women’s Football Development Officer, echoed these sentiments, stressing that the league is also aimed at challenging outdated cultural beliefs that discourage girls from participating in sports.

“Some people still say football is not for girls. But we are changing that,” Terso said. “Our girls in South Sudan are playing, and we are proud of them. With 12 teams now active, we hope to end the season by May and join the CECAFA tournament.”

Terso believes that continued investment in women’s football will create more opportunities for girls across the country.

“Visibility and investment in women’s football will help us grow the sport and open doors for more girls to achieve their dreams.”

The third edition of the Women’s National League marks a significant milestone in promoting gender equality and empowering girls through sport.

The SSFA has worked closely with FIFA to launch several initiatives aimed at addressing issues like GBV, school dropout rates, and menstrual health.

In 2022, the SSFA launched the “Menstrual Health and Education Through Football” pilot project, integrating menstrual health education into grassroots women’s football programs to break the stigma around menstruation—a topic closely linked to GBV and school dropout rates.

Additionally, in 2023, the SSFA collaborated with the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI) to implement the “Peace Through Sports” project in the Equatoria Region.

This program organizes peace tournaments and trains coaches and referees to act as role models, using sport to address violence, promote leadership, and advocate for gender equality.

Supporting the efforts of the SSFA, organizations like UNFPA South Sudan and the Kulang Foundation have also contributed to initiatives such as the 2022 girls’ football tournament, “Unleashing Girls’ Potential to End Child Marriage.”

This event combined sports with advocacy, raising awareness on early marriage, reproductive health, and the rights of adolescent girls.

These programs and tournaments catalyze social change, helping to break gender stereotypes and create positive role models for young girls across South Sudan.

Through football, the SSFA is creating a brighter, more inclusive future for South Sudanese girls, one where they can pursue their goals without fear or discrimination.

