14th February 2025
News | Peace   |   Activist calls for women's control over 35% quota during extended transition period

Activist calls for women’s control over 35% quota during extended transition period

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Sarah Nyanath Yong, the Executive Director of Gender Empowerment for South Sudan Organisation (Photo: Office of the President)

A civil society activist has criticized the lack of women’s control over the 35% quota in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, calling for the establishment of a Women’s Quota Oversight and Implementation Framework during the extended transition period.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, Sarah Nyanath Elijah, Executive Director of Gender Empowerment for South Sudan Organization (GESSO), expressed concern over the ongoing challenges in implementing the 35% women’s quota in political and government structures.

According to her, despite the R-ARCSS guaranteeing at least 35% female representation (Chapter 1, Article 1.4.4), the reality on the ground has yet to meet this commitment.

Nyanath explained that women’s participation has been largely symbolic, with the quota reduced to a numbers exercise rather than serving as a tool for genuine empowerment and leadership. A key issue remains the lack of control over the quota by women themselves.

The political structure does not allow women to decide, nominate, or manage their own 35% representation, as male-led political parties continue to dominate the decision-making process. This results in women’s representation being a token gesture rather than an opportunity for genuine participation.

Moreover, there is no clear framework ensuring that women can fully manage and benefit from their 35% representation, leaving them vulnerable to political interference. Women are consistently excluded from important decision-making roles, such as ministerial positions and security sector appointments, limiting their influence on national policies.

Another critical concern is the absence of accountability mechanisms to ensure that the 35% quota is adhered to in government appointments and political party nominations. This lack of enforcement allows the system to be manipulated, preventing women from securing their rightful share in leadership positions.

Nyanath emphasized that fully implementing the 35% quota could bring transformative changes. Women in leadership roles could directly impact national security and peacebuilding. They would be in positions like state governors, county commissioners, and administrators, enabling them to influence security committees and improve decision-making on conflict resolution, community security, and early warning systems.

Beyond governance, the 35% quota could spark social and cultural transformation by challenging long-standing practices that marginalize women and girls. Women in leadership could advocate for laws to protect against harmful practices such as child marriage and gender-based violence while pushing for equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

The economic benefits of fully implementing the 35% quota are also significant. If realized, over 9,000 women would hold leadership positions across various sectors, generating an estimated $32 million annually through their contributions. This would reduce financial dependency, empower women economically, and stimulate national economic growth.

Nyanath called for immediate action, including the creation of a legally binding Women’s Quota Oversight and Implementation Framework to ensure that the quota is fully managed and controlled by women, free from political party interference.

She also urged adherence to the quota in the formation of the new government of an extended transition period, with women appointed to key leadership roles at all levels, including ministerial, security sector, and grassroots positions, supported by legal safeguards to prevent manipulation.

“The full implementation of the 35% quota is not just a matter of fulfilling an obligation,” Nyanath stated, “but a critical step in ensuring women play a role in shaping South Sudan’s future. Inclusive governance is key to lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development.”

She concluded by urging the Transitional Government, political parties, civil society organizations, and international partners to act decisively to guarantee women’s control over their representation and ensure a more inclusive governance structure.

The full participation of women, Nyanath stressed, is essential for achieving sustainable peace, security, and development in South Sudan.

