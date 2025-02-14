National Bureau of Standards launches coordination committee for EAC framework

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) officially launched the National Coordination Committee for the East African Community (EAC) Framework in Juba.

Gloria Nyoka Joseph, Executive Director of SSNBS, inaugurated the committee during a two-day consultative meeting held from February 13th to 14th.

The event brought together key stakeholders from government institutions, the private sector, and the EAC Secretariat to discuss and advance the framework’s objectives.

This committee aims to enhance the production of qualified and safe products that are fit for circulation across the East African region, Africa, and internationally.

The initiative’s main goal is to facilitate cross-border trade of pre-packaged food products by ensuring the harmonization of quality assurance standards throughout the East African region. This approach will promote the exchange of goods across borders and strengthen the region’s participation in international markets.

The event focused on enhancing trade facilitation and regulatory coordination, with participants from the Revenue Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, Manufacturers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce, academia, and other industry players.

In her opening remarks, Gloria Nyoka Joseph, Executive Director of SSNBS, emphasized the importance of strengthening product quality and safety standards.

She stressed that these improvements will enable South Sudan to compete more effectively in both regional and international markets.

“We are thinking about how we can create qualified and safe products that can circulate not only across the region but throughout Africa and internationally. This meeting marks the beginning of that journey,” she stated.

“While this is the first National Consultative Committee meeting, the concept has been discussed since 2022. We’re proud that South Sudan is hosting this inaugural session, and we look forward to following meetings in other partner states,” she said.

“It’s great to see such a diverse group of stakeholders here, including the Revenue Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, Manufacturers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce, academia, and others. We hope this meeting will lead to meaningful progress and results.”

In the opening session, Mr Ramadan, representing the EAC Secretariat, also commended SSNBS for hosting the meeting.

He highlighted the crucial role of the National Coordination Committee in implementing the EAC framework, harmonizing standards, and improving the cross-border trade of pre-packaged food products.

The discussions at this meeting set the stage for enhanced cooperation and standardization across East Africa, laying the groundwork for a more integrated and robust regional market.

