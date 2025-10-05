5th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Abyei Special Administrative Area | Health | News   |   Abyei kicks off  two‑week polio vaccination campaign

Abyei kicks off  two‑week polio vaccination campaign

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 3 hours ago

MSF medical personnel in Abyei | Courtesy

Health authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area have kicked off a two‑week polio vaccination campaign, targeting children under five across the region.

The campaign, which began on Friday, is being carried out in Abyei town and across all four administrative counties. Officials say the drive aims to protect the most vulnerable children and prevent possible polio outbreaks.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Yohana Akol Ngor, Abyei’s Minister of Information and Communication, said the initiative is a routine immunization exercise organised by the Abyei Area Administration with support from the National Ministry of Health.

“The vaccination campaign for children was launched the day before yesterday, targeting children from one day old to five years old,” Akol said.

“This campaign will include the four administrative counties in addition to Abyei City. This vaccination is a periodic vaccination carried out by the Abyei Area Administration on a routine basis with the support of the National Ministry of Health. The process, which began two days ago, will continue for two additional weeks because it will cover the four counties.”

Minister Akol urged parents and local communities to cooperate with vaccination teams to ensure wide coverage and protection for all eligible children.

In a related health effort, authorities last week launched a community awareness campaign aimed at tackling drug and substance abuse among young people in the area.

Popular Stories
Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution 1

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published September 29, 2025

Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity 2

Special Court: Machar rejects investigation, cites constitutional immunity

Published October 3, 2025

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji 3

Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

Published October 4, 2025

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident 4

Prosecutors unveil gruesome charges against Machar, co-accused over Nasir incident

Published September 29, 2025

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader 5

SSOA splits: New faction elects Hussein Abdelbagi as leader

Published October 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Graves as homes: Why over 9,000 Juba residents live in cemeteries

Published 47 minutes ago

ECSS reacts to appointment of first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Published 2 hours ago

Nasir authorities appeal for urgent food aid amid influx of returnees

Published 3 hours ago

Abyei kicks off  two‑week polio vaccination campaign

Published 3 hours ago

Nuer launch customary law reform at Juba conference

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan’s foreign minister in Sudan to advance bilateral cooperation

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.