Abyei kicks off  two‑week polio vaccination campaign

Health authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area have kicked off a two‑week polio vaccination campaign, targeting children under five across the region.

The campaign, which began on Friday, is being carried out in Abyei town and across all four administrative counties. Officials say the drive aims to protect the most vulnerable children and prevent possible polio outbreaks.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Yohana Akol Ngor, Abyei’s Minister of Information and Communication, said the initiative is a routine immunization exercise organised by the Abyei Area Administration with support from the National Ministry of Health.

“The vaccination campaign for children was launched the day before yesterday, targeting children from one day old to five years old,” Akol said.

“This campaign will include the four administrative counties in addition to Abyei City. This vaccination is a periodic vaccination carried out by the Abyei Area Administration on a routine basis with the support of the National Ministry of Health. The process, which began two days ago, will continue for two additional weeks because it will cover the four counties.”

Minister Akol urged parents and local communities to cooperate with vaccination teams to ensure wide coverage and protection for all eligible children.

In a related health effort, authorities last week launched a community awareness campaign aimed at tackling drug and substance abuse among young people in the area.

