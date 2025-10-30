Abyei declares public holiday to mark 12th anniversary of self-determination referendum

The Abyei Area Administration has declared Friday, October 31st, a public holiday to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the self-determination referendum.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information, Yohanna Akol, who said the holiday applies to all government institutions, private businesses, UN agencies, and international and local organizations, which will remain closed on that day.

The commemoration marks the 2013 referendum held from October 30, in which the Ngok Dinka community overwhelmingly voted to join South Sudan.

The vote, however, was conducted independently without international supervision or the participation of either the Sudanese or South Sudanese governments.

Minister Yohanna Akol told Eye Radio that all arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming celebrations.

This year’s celebrations are being organized by Abyei civil society organizations, with various activities taking place in Abyei town to honor the occasion.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter