CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Author: Koang Pa Chang | Published: 58 minutes ago

, Gen. Dr Paul Nang Majok, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the SSPDF - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the SSPDF, Gen. Dr Paul Nang Majok, declared “tough reforms” in the army, directing all unit heads to surrender ghost names and immediately end the sale of military food rations.

In a statement released by the army spokesperson, Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang, Gen. Nang issued reform directives during a Thanksgiving Military Parade at the army’s General Headquarters, Bilpham, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The army chief directs all heads of units to surrender all “ghost names” immediately so the SSPDF can pay serving and deserving servicemen who currently lack salaries.

Gen Nang threatened severe punishment, including the retrospective repayment of embezzled salaries, for anyone who failed to comply with his immediate directives aimed at stamping out endemic corruption.

The CDF also banned the sale of military food rations and directed division commanders to ensure timely delivery to the intended beneficiaries, warning division coordinators to cease such malpractices immediately.

Gen Nang ordered the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Administration, Finance and Personnel, the Chief of Military Intelligence, and the Director of Military Police to coordinate, supervise, to enforce compliance, and hold violators to account.

The CDF further reactivated the salary payments committee.

He re-emphasized the permanent removal of all illegal checkpoints and ordered the arrest and re-arrest of those found establishing removed checkpoints.

Gen. Nang ordered the immediate implementation and execution of all verdicts passed by the District Military Court Martial as approved by the SSPDF C-in-C.

The CDF threatened to wage war against those who have taken up arms against the government, specifically naming Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial, who declared a movement recently.

The Army Chief concluded the parade by reiterating his commitment to working with all servicemen and women under his command to enforce accountability and restore discipline.

