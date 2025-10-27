27th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | World News   |   92-year-old Paul Biya wins eighth term in disputed Cameroon election

92-year-old Paul Biya wins eighth term in disputed Cameroon election

Authors: BBC | James Atem Kuir | Published: 8 hours ago

Cameroon President Paul Biya attends the Paris Peace Forum, France, November 12, 2019 - Photo Credit: REUTERS

President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of Cameroon’s presidential election with 53.7 percent of the vote, extending his rule for an eighth consecutive term.

The 92-year-old leader, who has been in power since 1982, is now the world’s oldest head of state.

The opposition has rejected the results, describing the vote as unfair and lacking transparency. Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary had earlier declared himself the winner, saying the Constitutional Council would announce a tainted result.

Tension remains high across parts of the country following the announcement. Streets in Bamenda, in the English-speaking west, were reported deserted amid fears of unrest.

At least four people were killed on Sunday during clashes between protesters and security forces in the commercial city of Douala.

Opposition supporters have defied a government ban on protests, accusing the ruling party of trying to “steal victory” from them.

Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 2

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 3

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

SPLM dismisses Nhial Deng’s claims of ‘broken’ party hierarchy 5

SPLM dismisses Nhial Deng’s claims of ‘broken’ party hierarchy

Published October 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar Trial: Defense questions investigator on search procedures and evidence custody

Published 6 hours ago

WBeG Commissioners adopt key resolutions for improved service delivery

Published 7 hours ago

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published 8 hours ago

92-year-old Paul Biya wins eighth term in disputed Cameroon election

Published 8 hours ago

Six dead, 20 hospitalised as cholera outbreak escalates in Aweil South

Published 8 hours ago

African Parks, Partners treat 10,000 cattle in Greater Pibor

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.