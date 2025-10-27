92-year-old Paul Biya wins eighth term in disputed Cameroon election

President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of Cameroon’s presidential election with 53.7 percent of the vote, extending his rule for an eighth consecutive term.

The 92-year-old leader, who has been in power since 1982, is now the world’s oldest head of state.

The opposition has rejected the results, describing the vote as unfair and lacking transparency. Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary had earlier declared himself the winner, saying the Constitutional Council would announce a tainted result.

Tension remains high across parts of the country following the announcement. Streets in Bamenda, in the English-speaking west, were reported deserted amid fears of unrest.

At least four people were killed on Sunday during clashes between protesters and security forces in the commercial city of Douala.

Opposition supporters have defied a government ban on protests, accusing the ruling party of trying to “steal victory” from them.

