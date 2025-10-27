Six dead, 20 hospitalised as cholera outbreak escalates in Aweil South

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Aweil South County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, has risen to six.

Health officials say nearly one hundred people have recovered, while twenty others remain under treatment.

Aweil South County Commissioner Luka Thel confirmed the figures to Eye Radio this morning.

He said health partners, including Médecins Sans Frontières and the Norwegian Church Aid, are working on the ground to contain the spread of the disease in Tiar-Aliet and Ayai Payams.

According to Thel, medical teams are conducting treatment campaigns, community awareness sessions, and water chlorination activities to prevent new infections.

“Of course, these two areas — Tiar-Aliet and Ayai Payams — were affected by cholera during the outbreak. In Tiar-Aliet, two people have died and 47 have recovered, while two others are admitted in hospital. In Ayai also, we have 52 who have recovered and, as we speak, 10 are admitted and 5 have died,” Thel explained.

He further stated that: “Our health partners such as MSF and Norwegian Church Aid are now on the ground, combating the disease seriously. We believe the situation will improve soon.”

The cholera outbreak in Aweil South was first reported early last week. At that time, two deaths and over fifty infections were recorded.

Both local authorities and health officials have linked the outbreak to poor sanitation and the use of contaminated water following recent flooding in parts of the county.

