27th November 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   9.4 million S. Sudanese will need food aid in 2023 – UN warns

9.4 million S. Sudanese will need food aid in 2023 – UN warns

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Women subdividing their food ration at food distribution center in Ulang County Upper Nile State - | Credit | WFP

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday raised alarm on a projected increase of people’s humanitarian needs in South Sudan between April and July next year.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Sara Beysolow Nyanti says an estimated 9.4 million people, a staggering 76 percent of South Sudan’s population, will have humanitarian and or protection needs in 2023.

According to her, this presents an increase of half a million people compared to 2022.

In a statement issued today the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan says and I quote:

“Something has to change in South Sudan because the number of people in need continues to rise every year and the resources continue to decrease,”  she said.

Nyanti emphasized that the deteriorating humanitarian conditions are worsened by endemic violence, conflict, access constraints, operational interference, public health challenges and climatic shocks such as flooding and localized drought.

She further cited that the sub-national violence across the country has led to displacement, limitation of people’s access to critical humanitarian services, livelihoods and disruption of humanitarian operations.

The protracted displacement affects more than 2.2 million people, many of whom are unable to return to their homes for years and face major risks, including family separation and trauma, says OCHA.

The agency added that severe food insecurity will affect an estimated 8 million people, or 64 percent of the total population, by the peak of the lean season between April and July in 2023.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers 1

Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers

Published Thursday, November 24, 2022

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush 2

Scores feared dead in Juba-Nimule road ambush

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack 3

Update: Two dead, dozen wounded in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published Monday, November 21, 2022

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’ 4

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’

Published Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected 5

Brokers Union wants ban on foreign brokers effected

Published Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published 11 hours ago

Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in World Cup

Published 11 hours ago

Abyei man to languish in jail for 7 years after defiling minor

Published 12 hours ago

Gola Boyoi apologizes to Youth Minister after 7-month fallout

Published 13 hours ago

World’s longest-serving president wins re-election

Published 16 hours ago

Awut warns against selling school land to foreign charity

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th November 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.