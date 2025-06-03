600 returnees travel from Bor to Pibor by road in gov’t-led move after 19 yrs

The Jonglei Information Minister has said that over 600 returnees from Greater Pibor traveled the Juba-Bor-Pibor road yesterday for the first time in 19 years, calling it a sign of peace between the two states.

Minister Nyamar Lony said the returnees included children, women, youth, and the elderly, who had been residing at Konyo-Konyo Market in Juba.

According to her, upon arrival in Bor town, the returnees were warmly received by the state government before being accompanied to Anyidi, near the border with Greater Pibor.

She described this movement as historic for the two areas, which have been affected by cross-border communal conflict.

“Today is a historic day for the people of Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Over 600 people from the Murle community traveled from Juba to Bor in Jonglei State, then proceeded to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“Such a large movement has not been witnessed in over 19 years since 2006. We have never received such a large number of Murle traveling through Jonglei from any destination like Juba or elsewhere.

These people, including children, women, youth, and the elderly, were based in Konyo-Konyo Market in Juba. The government of Jonglei State, led by His Excellency Dr. Riek Gai Kok, Governor of Jonglei State, accompanied the people traveling to Pibor up to Anyidi Payam.”

Lony attributed the success of this mission to the tireless efforts of the leadership of both Jonglei and Greater Pibor.

“This mission is evidence of the peace initiatives and tireless efforts carried out by the government of Jonglei State under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Riek Gai Kok, and the government of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area to ensure peace between the two neighboring states.

“Additionally, the roads from Bor through Anyidi to Pibor, constructed by UNMISS, have played a major role in enhancing trade and transportation between the people of Jonglei State and Greater Pibor.”

The Greater Jonglei area has experienced frequent inter-communal violence, displacement, and deep mistrust over the past decade, particularly between communities in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

