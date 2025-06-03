3rd June 2025
“Dismiss corrupt judges,” Kiir tells new Chief Justice

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

New Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng at his swearing-in ceremony at State House, Juba, on Monday, June 2, 2025. – Credit: Office of the President (OPP)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) President Salva Kiir has directed South Sudan’s newly appointed Chief Justice and his deputy to dismiss corrupt judges and appoint competent replacements, in a move aimed at restoring public confidence in the country’s judiciary.

Speaking during the official swearing-in ceremony held on Monday in Juba, President Kiir called for sweeping reforms across the judicial system, including the urgent clearance of delayed and pending court cases.

“I urge you both to take the lead in undertaking comprehensive reforms within the judiciary,” President Kiir stated. “Your leadership must be marked by transparency, accountability, and timely justice delivery to all citizens without delay.”

The President emphasized the need for ethical conduct within the judiciary and stressed the importance of training judges and ensuring they are paid their salaries and allowances on time. He said these measures are crucial to upholding the rule of law and achieving lasting peace and national unity.

“Be sure that corrupt judges are dismissed and new ones enrolled,” Kiir continued. “You must together build a judiciary that helps the people, protects rights, and strengthens the rule of law. This is essential for peace, unity, and the development of our country.”

President Kiir concluded by assuring the new judicial leadership of his full backing as they embark on the mission to rebuild and strengthen the credibility of South Sudan’s judiciary.

The directive comes amid growing public concern over delayed justice and perceived impunity within the country’s legal system.

