Four killed in Piji clashes btw SSPDF and SPLA-IO

Four people were killed and two others injured during a clash between SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces in the Canal region of Jonglei state on Monday, according to the Pigi County commissioner.

Suliman Deng Thon, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Pigi said four of those killed were from the opposition side, while the two injured were government soldiers

Deng said the violence erupted after SPLA-IO forces reportedly crossed the Sobat River from Khor-Fulus towards Doleib.

“In the past three days, the enemy has been assembling itself and trying to attack us in the areas of Canal and Fangak, where the boats of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces are based,” he said.

“Our military vehicle went to the side of the Mad area, and they fought there and kicked out the enemy. On the side of the enemy, four people were killed, and on our side, two people were injured. and this is what happened yesterday

The county official said the security situation is now relatively calm.

“The situation is 100 % under control, and the South Sudan People’s Defense Force is in the areas of Khor-falus and Canal.”

In addition to the Canal area, clashes were also reported in Atar and other villages in Pigi County.

The ongoing conflict has displaced hundreds of residents, many of whom have sought refuge in surrounding areas such as Wunayen, Wunkiir, Wilnyang, and Amam.

These displaced individuals are reportedly facing dire conditions, lacking access to food and shelter.

