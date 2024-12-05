NCRC emphasizes empowering members on key constitutional issues, urges speedy budget release

The National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), emphasized the need to empower its members, legislators, and civil society groups in understanding key constitutional issues during South Sudan’s transitional period.

John Natana Abraham called for continued support and expedited funding to ensure the Commission achieves its ambitious constitutional-making goals, during the opening of a Capacity Building Workshop for Commission members in Juba, on Thursday, December 5.

South Sudan remains in a delicate phase of transition, and according to Natana, the country’s constitutional-making process must receive continuous support.

“Without the support of our partners, we wouldn’t have reached this level,” Natana said, expressing deep appreciation for the contributions of UNDP, IGAD, and other key partners in the constitutional-making journey.

He acknowledged the leadership of UNMISS and other groups, recognizing that their efforts have been integral to the Commission’s progress.

Reflecting on the Commission’s journey, Natana highlighted significant milestones. Established in 2012, the NCRC faced challenges due to the crisis that gripped the country between 2013 and 2016, which paralyzed its activities.

However, following the Revitalized Peace Agreement in 2018, the NCRC was reconstituted in November 2023 under the Constitutional Making Process Act of 2022.

“Since then, the Commission has moved quickly to put in place essential internal instruments,” Natana emphasized, outlining how the Commission had worked diligently to establish its internal rules of procedure, action plans, budgets, and manuals for civic education and public consultations.

A key focus of the workshop was to ensure that the Commission’s members were adequately prepared to handle constitutional matters.

Through collaboration with various partners, including Max Planck’s organization and UNMISS, the Commission has conducted a series of workshops on crucial topics.

These include the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, and the concept of federalism—an issue that Natana stressed was vital for the people of South Sudan to fully understand.

He explained that federalism is not a one-size-fits-all concept, but rather, it must be adapted to fit the unique needs of South Sudan.

“It is not a matter of cut and paste,” Natana said, underscoring the importance of tailoring the federalism model to the country’s context.

Natana stated that in addition to these workshops, the NCRC has been involved in renovating its headquarters with the help of government and partner support.

He says the meeting hall has been expanded, creating a more conducive environment for the Commission’s activities. This renovation, Natana noted, was part of the broader goal of strengthening the Commission’s internal capacity to better serve the nation.

Looking ahead, Natana outlined the next phases of the constitution-making process, which will involve the Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDC), the Preparatory Subcommittee, and ultimately, the National Constitutional Conference and the Constituent Assembly.

“NCRC is primarily responsible for ensuring that all the agencies involved function smoothly and that public data is collected and presented to the drafting committee,” he explained.

The Commission has also set up committees focused on civic education and public consultations. These initiatives are in their final stages, and Natana emphasized that the next crucial step is securing funding to launch nationwide public consultations.

“We are ready to move forward, but the funding remains a key issue,” he said.

Natana took this opportunity to appeal directly to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, urging them to expedite the release of the budget to the various agencies involved in the constitutional-making and electoral processes.

“This will allow us to do our work expeditiously and within the set timeframe,” he said, highlighting the importance of timely financial support to ensure the Commission’s continued progress.

In conclusion, Natana reassured the participants, the people of South Sudan, and the leadership of the Commission that they remain fully committed to fulfilling their responsibilities within the expected timeframe.

“We are on the right path,” he said, closing the session with confidence in the Commission’s ability to achieve its objectives.

