230 IDPs who fled latest Morobo fighting return home: Commissioner

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Morobo County commissioner in Central Equatoria State said around 230 displaced persons have returned to their homes in Panyume Payam following recent clashes between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO.

On April 24, Charles Data Bullen reported that over 7,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had sought refuge in the border town of Kaya, where they took shelter in schools and churches.

In the latest update, Commissioner Bullen disclosed that some of the IDPs—mainly women and children—have returned to Bulumbi, the area from which they were initially displaced. He expressed hope that most of the displaced will return to their homes soon.

“I was in Panyume, and people began returning. Within one week, I believe everyone will be back in their homes. We received about 230 people who were ready to return to their houses,” Data said.

“Panyume is a large area with several bomas, and yesterday we visited the center of Panyume as well as the border with Uganda, where we saw people coming back home.”

The commissioner said the influx has overwhelmed local resources, and appealed to the government and partners to intervene.

Mr. Bullen also added that the rainy season has worsened the situation, with many lacking food and shelter. The commissioner said learning had been disrupted in Morobo town as schools hosted displaced families.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) urged an immediate end to hostilities and restoration of calm in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, following renewed clashes between government forces and the SPLA-IO in the region.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, UNMISS Spokesperson Priyanka Chowdhury called on all military actors to refrain from conflict and prioritize the protection of civilians.

She warned that the escalating violence is deepening South Sudan’s already fragile political and security landscape, placing civilian lives in serious jeopardy.

“UNMISS is deeply concerned by reports of clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition in Morobo and Yei counties, which have led to civilian displacement and casualties,” Chowdhury said.

“The Mission calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of calm, given already fragile political and security conditions in the country.”

The UN peacekeeping mission further appealed to the waring factions to refrain from conflict, prioritize the protection of civilians, resolve differences through dialogue, while ensuring unimpeded access for peacekeepers to reinforce security.

UNMISS added that it is engaging with authorities, security actors, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, youths, civil society and community leaders to prevent the situation from deteriorating.