U.S. Amb. says Juba Embassy still operational despite reduced staff

The United States Ambassador to South Sudan says the Embassy in Juba remains operational although the staff number has been reduced.

Western media had it mid-April that, the United States government was weighing at closing nearly 30 overseas embassies and consulates including in South Sudan, as it eyes significant changes to its diplomatic presence abroad, according to an internal State Department document.

The internal document also recommended reducing the footprint at the US diplomatic missions in Somalia and Iraq where the US is engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, and resizing other diplomatic outposts.

Posts identified for closure include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, as well as consulates in France, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, South Africa and South Korea.

Speaking Tuesday after a meeting with the Presidential Adviser, Ambassador Michael J. Adler said that the U.S. Embassy in South Sudan remains operational, though with severely reduced American staff.

Ambassador Adler further stressed the United States’ strong support for those working to implement peace commitments, and called for the resumption of dialogue among recognized leaders of all parties in the transitional government to advance lasting peace in the country.

“We strongly support those who would work to implement peace commitments. We call for a resumption of dialogue among recognized leaders of all parties in the transitional government to advance peace.

“I am aware of press reports. I have no basis to comment on the press reports other than to say there has been no decision to close any U.S. Embassy or consulate anywhere.

“The U.S. The Embassy in South Sudan remains operational, although we have severely reduced our …”

