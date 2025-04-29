29th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   U.S. Amb. says Juba Embassy still operational despite reduced staff

U.S. Amb. says Juba Embassy still operational despite reduced staff

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

US Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler|Photo|Courtesy

The United States Ambassador to South Sudan says the Embassy in Juba remains operational although the staff number has been reduced.

Western media had it mid-April that, the United States government was weighing at closing nearly 30 overseas embassies and consulates including in South Sudan, as it eyes significant changes to its diplomatic presence abroad, according to an internal State Department document.

The internal document also recommended reducing the footprint at the US diplomatic missions in Somalia and Iraq where the US is engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, and resizing other diplomatic outposts.

Posts identified for closure include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, as well as consulates in France, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, South Africa and South Korea.

Speaking Tuesday after a meeting with the Presidential Adviser, Ambassador Michael J. Adler said that the U.S. Embassy in South Sudan remains operational, though with severely reduced American staff.

Ambassador Adler further stressed the United States’ strong support for those working to implement peace commitments, and called for the resumption of dialogue among recognized leaders of all parties in the transitional government to advance lasting peace in the country.

“We strongly support those who would work to implement peace commitments. We call for a resumption of dialogue among recognized leaders of all parties in the transitional government to advance peace.

“I am aware of press reports. I have no basis to comment on the press reports other than to say there has been no decision to close any U.S. Embassy or consulate anywhere.

“The U.S. The Embassy in South Sudan remains operational, although we have severely reduced our …”

 

Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 3

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 4

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 5

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

U.S. Amb. says Juba Embassy still operational despite reduced staff

Published 2 hours ago

230 IDPs who fled latest Morobo fighting return home: Commissioner

Published 6 hours ago

Nuer leaders call for resignation of Dr. Lomuro over ‘ethnic profiling’ remarks

Published 8 hours ago

Two children die of suffocation inside damaged car in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

VP Taban suggests ‘firing squad’ for corrupt individuals

Published 11 hours ago

Trade ministry adopts 17 recommendations on improving trade

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.