Morobo commissioner says 7,000 displaced by fighting are in dire situation

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 11 hours ago

Morobo IDPs. (Photo: Courtesy).

MOROBO, CENTRAL EQUATORIA, (Eye Radio) – The Commissioner of Morobo County in Central Equatoria State said on Thursday that more than 7,000 internally displaced persons who fled the fighting to Morobo Center are in dire need of assistance.

Charles Data Bullen told Eye Radio the IDPs fled clashes between government and opposition forces in Panyume and Bulumbi Payams, and are now sheltering in churches, schools, and homes.

He said the influx has overwhelmed local resources, and appealed to the government and partners to intervene. Mr. Bullen also added that the rainy season has worsened the situation, with many lacking food and shelter.

The commissioner said learning has been disrupted as schools now host displaced families.

“As it is the rainy season, shelter has become a problem. And currently they have occupied the churches and schools within the town,” he said.

“The ECS church, the Catholic Church, the Episcopal church, and the St. Charles primary school are all occupied, and the others are also within the residence. So, the one within the residence is not a big deal, because these are their relatives, their friends.”

“We have already stopped schools because the crowd is too much, and we are also entering into the time for exams. It is a very difficult moment currently in Morobo. And also, food has become the leading obstacle, because somebody came from his place by surprise.”

He also confirmed that no disease outbreaks have been reported, and security in the area remains stable. Bullen said no significant relief assistance has arrived from humanitarian and government agencies to support the IDPs.

