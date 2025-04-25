25th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   UNMISS urges immediate end to hostilities in Morobo, Yei counties

UNMISS urges immediate end to hostilities in Morobo, Yei counties

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 9 hours ago

View of Kaya payam in Morobo County. (Photo: Courtesy).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has urged an immediate end to hostilities and restoration of calm in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, following renewed clashes between government forces and the SPLA-IO that displaced thousands of civilians in the region.

On Thursday, Morobo County Commissioner said more than 7,000 internally displaced persons who fled fighting in the area are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Commissioner Charles Data Bullen said the IDPs who fled the clashes between government forces and opposition forces in Panyume, Bulumbi payams are sheltering in schools and churches.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, UNMISS Spokesperson Priyanka Chowdhury urged all military actors to refrain from conflict and prioritize the protection of civilians.

She warned that the escalating violence is deepening South Sudan’s already fragile political and security landscape, placing civilian lives in serious jeopardy.

“UNMISS is deeply concerned by reports of clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition in Morobo and Yei counties, which have led to civilian displacement and casualties,” Chowdhury said.

“The Mission calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of calm, given already fragile political and security conditions in the country.”

The UN peacekeeping mission further appealed to the waring factions to refrain from conflict, prioritize the protection of civilians, resolve differences through dialogue, while ensuring unimpeded access for peacekeepers to reinforce security.

UNMISS added that it is engaging with authorities, security actors, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, youths, civil society and community leaders to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

 

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S 1

South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S

Published April 20, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says 3

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Published April 21, 2025

SSPDF retakes Nasir town 4

SSPDF retakes Nasir town

Published April 20, 2025

Gov’t announces emergency food airdrops to IDPs in Ulang and Nasir 5

Gov’t announces emergency food airdrops to IDPs in Ulang and Nasir

Published April 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CDF orders removal of checkpoints along White Nile

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Onyoti calls for commercialization of livestock and fisheries

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudanese man deported from U.S. pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016: Court papers

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t procures 104 tractors to boost farming

Published 7 hours ago

SSRA nears 90% digitization of tax system: Akuei

Published 8 hours ago

UNMISS urges immediate end to hostilities in Morobo, Yei counties

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.