UNMISS urges immediate end to hostilities in Morobo, Yei counties

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has urged an immediate end to hostilities and restoration of calm in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, following renewed clashes between government forces and the SPLA-IO that displaced thousands of civilians in the region.

On Thursday, Morobo County Commissioner said more than 7,000 internally displaced persons who fled fighting in the area are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Commissioner Charles Data Bullen said the IDPs who fled the clashes between government forces and opposition forces in Panyume, Bulumbi payams are sheltering in schools and churches.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, UNMISS Spokesperson Priyanka Chowdhury urged all military actors to refrain from conflict and prioritize the protection of civilians.

She warned that the escalating violence is deepening South Sudan’s already fragile political and security landscape, placing civilian lives in serious jeopardy.

“UNMISS is deeply concerned by reports of clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition in Morobo and Yei counties, which have led to civilian displacement and casualties,” Chowdhury said.

“The Mission calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of calm, given already fragile political and security conditions in the country.”

The UN peacekeeping mission further appealed to the waring factions to refrain from conflict, prioritize the protection of civilians, resolve differences through dialogue, while ensuring unimpeded access for peacekeepers to reinforce security.

UNMISS added that it is engaging with authorities, security actors, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, youths, civil society and community leaders to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

