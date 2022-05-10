2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Two Kenyan domestic workers were arraigned in court and charged with stealing close to $300,000 cash and gold rings worth $280,000 from their South Sudanese employer identified as Atong Amos Agok in Karen, Nairobi.
Atong was a former employee at State House aka J1 in Juba.
The Kenyan newspaper, Nation, reports that Ruth Kageha Livole, and Violet Engesia Aluse appeared before a Nairobi court on Monday.
The house-helpers were charged with stealing at least 32.7 million Kshs ($275,400).
They also allegedly stole three gold rings worth $280,000 and a black bag from their South Sudanese employer residence in Karen, a suburb southwest of Nairobi in Kenya..
The domestic workers were arrested on April 28 and 29 respectively and were since detained for interrogation.
The two female suspects allegedly colluded with others who have not been apprehended.
They denied stealing the money on diverse dates between April 15 and 21 at Tipuwana Apartments in the upmarket Karen estate.
The court heard Ms. Aluse was arrested in Riruta, Nairobi County, by Police Constable Pamela Kaari, and $5,000 (Sh580,000) was found with her.
Ms. Kaari proceeded to Kamukuywa in Bungoma County, where she arrested Ms Livole, who was found with $25,000 (Sh2.9 million), the court heard.
The two house helps are accused of handling the money, knowing it had been stolen or irregularly obtained.
They applied for bond, which Mr Machira did not oppose, saying the offence was bailable.
Ms Livole was freed on a Sh5 million bond while Ms Aluse was granted a bond of Sh2 million ($17,220).
