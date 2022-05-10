2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Atong was a former employee at State House aka J1 in Juba.

The Kenyan newspaper, Nation, reports that Ruth Kageha Livole, and Violet Engesia Aluse appeared before a Nairobi court on Monday.

The house-helpers were charged with stealing at least 32.7 million Kshs ($275,400).

They also allegedly stole three gold rings worth $280,000 and a black bag from their South Sudanese employer residence in Karen, a suburb southwest of Nairobi in Kenya..

The domestic workers were arrested on April 28 and 29 respectively and were since detained for interrogation.

The two female suspects allegedly colluded with others who have not been apprehended.

They denied stealing the money on diverse dates between April 15 and 21 at Tipuwana Apartments in the upmarket Karen estate.

The court heard Ms. Aluse was arrested in Riruta, Nairobi County, by Police Constable Pamela Kaari, and $5,000 (Sh580,000) was found with her.