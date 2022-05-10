10th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Ruth Kageha Livole and Violet Engesia Aluse before a Nairobi court on Monday, May 9, 2022 where they were charged with stealing more than Sh32.7 million in US dollars and a golden ring from a South Sudanese residence in Karen. T Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Two Kenyan domestic workers were arraigned in court and charged with stealing close to $300,000 cash and gold rings worth $280,000 from their South Sudanese employer identified as Atong Amos Agok in Karen, Nairobi.

Atong was a former employee at State House aka J1 in Juba.

The Kenyan newspaper, Nation, reports that Ruth Kageha Livole, and Violet Engesia Aluse appeared before a Nairobi court on Monday.

The house-helpers were charged with stealing at least 32.7 million Kshs ($275,400).

They also allegedly stole three gold rings worth $280,000 and a black bag from their South Sudanese employer residence in Karen, a suburb southwest of Nairobi in Kenya..

The domestic workers were arrested on April 28 and 29 respectively and were since detained for interrogation.

The two female suspects allegedly colluded with others who have not been apprehended.

They denied stealing the money on diverse dates between April 15 and 21 at Tipuwana Apartments in the upmarket Karen estate.

The court heard Ms. Aluse was arrested in Riruta, Nairobi County, by Police Constable Pamela Kaari, and $5,000 (Sh580,000) was found with her.

Ms. Kaari proceeded to Kamukuywa in Bungoma County, where she arrested Ms Livole, who was found with $25,000 (Sh2.9 million), the court heard.

The two house helps are accused of handling the money, knowing it had been stolen or irregularly obtained.

They applied for bond, which Mr Machira did not oppose, saying the offence was bailable.

Ms Livole was freed on a Sh5 million bond while Ms Aluse was granted a bond of Sh2 million ($17,220).

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister 1

Country’s oil sold up to 2027,” says finance minister

Published Thursday, May 5, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 3

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 4

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor 5

Powerful individuals ‘working against economic reforms’ – BoSS governor

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan TV apologies to President Kiir over Dr. Biar’s remarks

Published 13 seconds ago

Calm returns in conflict-affected areas in Twic and Abyei

Published 26 mins ago

Citizens urged to embrace constitution-making

Published 2 hours ago

5 people killed, 9 injured in market attack along Warrap-Unity border

Published 3 hours ago

Sexual violence on increase in S. Sudan, says UNMISS

Published 3 hours ago

2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.