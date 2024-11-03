3rd November 2024
14 South Sudanese killed in lightning strike in Uganda camp

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

The vast majority of lightning strike victims survive, but the effects can be serious and end in death. (Adobe Stock)

At least 14 South Sudanese refugees were killed and 34 others injured when lightning struck a church they were inside during heavy rain at Palabek settlement camp in Lamwo District in Uganda on Saturday, police said.

“The incident happened during a prayer service at a church in Zone 8, Block 2. in Palabek settlement camp,” Uganda Police Force said in a statement.

UPF said the victims had gathered for prayers when it rained in the afternoon, adding that the lightning bolt struck at 5:30 PM. The victims were evacuated to Paluda health center III, it added.

The deceased include five girls and nine boys aged between 14 to 18 years, according to Nile Post, which cited the local Resident District commissioner as saying 48 people were struck by the lightning.

Around 882,000 South Sudanese have fled to Ugandan refugee camps due to the civil war in the country.

Lightning strike is a natural electrical discharge that occurs between the atmosphere and the ground, and people can protect themselves by avoiding open structures, staying dry and far away from windows during storms.

It also advisable to stay low and avoid sheltering under tall objects like trees, towers and poles when sheltering from rain as these objects are more likely to be struck by lightning.

 

 

 

3rd November 2024

