8th July 2025
13-year-old pupil urges tax hike on drugs to protect youth

13-year-old pupil urges tax hike on drugs to protect youth

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

3-year-old Manas speak strongly against drugs abuse among young people|By Darlington Moses

A 13-year-old pupil in Juba has raised concerns over the increasing use of drugs among young people in South Sudan, urging the government to impose higher taxes on harmful substances such as cigarettes and tramadol to limit access.

Manas Alfred Modi described drug abuse as a major threat to the well-being of the country’s youth, warning that its continued spread could lead to more deaths and social instability.

“The biggest thing that has killed a lot of our civilians in South Sudan is drugs,” said Manas. “A drug is a substance which, when taken into the body, can have either a positive or negative effect. It can make you behave like a mad person, or act aggressively or irrationally.”

He called on both government and international actors to take action.

“My appeal to the government, NGOs, and international bodies is that drugs must not be introduced or allowed to spread. Drugs must be stopped by any means,” he said.

“If drugs are banned or made expensive—like one cigarette costing maybe 10,000 pounds—poor people will not buy it, and they will avoid it.”

Manas added that affordability is contributing to widespread addiction among low-income groups.

“Some poor people get 2,000 pounds and spend it on a cigarette. That can harm their body. If prices go up, maybe they will stop.”

His comments come as concerns grow over the rise in drug use among South Sudanese youth, especially in urban areas like Juba.

Civil society groups have also called for a national anti-drug strategy and greater public awareness campaigns.

