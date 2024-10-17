17th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   120,000 CSE, PLE candidates to sit for exams before end of 2024

120,000 CSE, PLE candidates to sit for exams before end of 2024

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 23 mins ago

Martin Tako, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction/Photo/Lou Nelson

The Ministry of General Education has announced that the Certificate of Primary Education will start in November while the Certificate of Secondary Education exams will follow in December, with over 120,000 candidates registered for the papers.

Deputy Minister of General Education Martin Tako said the 2024 CPE exams will start on Monday, 18th November, and end on Friday, 22nd November 2024, in 1,814 schools clustered into 520 centres.

Mr. Tako said 78,859 pupils comprising 43,188 males and 35,671 females have been registered for the 2024-2025 certificate of primary leaving examination.

Meanwhile, the CSE exams will start on Monday, 2nd December, and end on Wednesday, 11th December 2024, in 525 schools, where about 48,480 candidates including 19,993 females and 28,551 males have been registered for secondary school examinations across the country.

“I take this opportunity to inform the candidates, parents and all stakeholders that all process of the 2024 examinations have been put in place and the examination administration dates have been fixed in accordance with rules and regulations guiding conduct of examinations in the country,” he said.

The education official announced the exams schedule in a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

“The timetable, 1. CPE exams starts on Monday, 18th November 2024 and end by Friday 22nd November 2024. 2. CSE exams start on Monday 2nd December 2024 and end by Wednesday 11th December 2024.”

The Primary examinations will begin with Christian Religion Education and Islamic Religion Education, followed by Social Studies, English, Science with Mathematics being the last paper.

While the Secondary examinations will start with Christian Religion Education and Islamic Religion and ends with Citizenship, Additional Mathematic and other technical subjects.

The Ministry of General Education states it has registered an increase of 9,404 pupils sitting for the Certificate of Primary Education exams and 3,613 candidates for Certificate of Secondary Education examinations this year.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister 2

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published October 15, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 3

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement 4

Egypt urges Nile Basin Countries to reassess Entebbe Agreement

Published October 16, 2024

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed 5

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Published October 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute

Published 3 mins ago

120,000 CSE, PLE candidates to sit for exams before end of 2024

Published 23 mins ago

Researcher urges election popularization to end ‘cycle of postponements’

Published 42 mins ago

Expert urges Juba to use oil revenue to diversify economy, as export resumption looms

Published 2 hours ago

Abdelbagi urges inclusion of exams cost in FY budget to avoid marking delay

Published 2 hours ago

Juba mayor says decision to lower water prices based on fuel cost

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.