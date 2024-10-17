120,000 CSE, PLE candidates to sit for exams before end of 2024

The Ministry of General Education has announced that the Certificate of Primary Education will start in November while the Certificate of Secondary Education exams will follow in December, with over 120,000 candidates registered for the papers.

Deputy Minister of General Education Martin Tako said the 2024 CPE exams will start on Monday, 18th November, and end on Friday, 22nd November 2024, in 1,814 schools clustered into 520 centres.

Mr. Tako said 78,859 pupils comprising 43,188 males and 35,671 females have been registered for the 2024-2025 certificate of primary leaving examination.

Meanwhile, the CSE exams will start on Monday, 2nd December, and end on Wednesday, 11th December 2024, in 525 schools, where about 48,480 candidates including 19,993 females and 28,551 males have been registered for secondary school examinations across the country.

“I take this opportunity to inform the candidates, parents and all stakeholders that all process of the 2024 examinations have been put in place and the examination administration dates have been fixed in accordance with rules and regulations guiding conduct of examinations in the country,” he said.

The education official announced the exams schedule in a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

“The timetable, 1. CPE exams starts on Monday, 18th November 2024 and end by Friday 22nd November 2024. 2. CSE exams start on Monday 2nd December 2024 and end by Wednesday 11th December 2024.”

The Primary examinations will begin with Christian Religion Education and Islamic Religion Education, followed by Social Studies, English, Science with Mathematics being the last paper.

While the Secondary examinations will start with Christian Religion Education and Islamic Religion and ends with Citizenship, Additional Mathematic and other technical subjects.

The Ministry of General Education states it has registered an increase of 9,404 pupils sitting for the Certificate of Primary Education exams and 3,613 candidates for Certificate of Secondary Education examinations this year.

