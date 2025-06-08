Child killed, another abducted in Greater Pibor road ambush

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old girl abducted in a road ambush between Pochalla and Burator Payams on Thursday, local authorities have confirmed.

Commissioner Gilo Ochan Gilo told Eye Radio on Sunday that five people were traveling by bicycle towards Nyium when they were attacked about 15 kilometers from Pochalla town by bandits.

“The security situation is so bad. The road ambush left one child dead and another abducted, while the father was left seriously wounded,” said Commissioner Gilo.

The deceased was identified as Sebit Gilo, while the abducted child is Nyrobi Ongwomi Ojullu.

The Greater Jonglei region continues to face persistent insecurity, including cattle raiding, revenge killings, and child abductions.

“This incident is one of many road ambushes that have occurred repeatedly. The situation has now returned to a level similar to before,” added Commissioner Gilo.

Authorities there said they are monitoring the situation as they work to restore security in the area.

