Two women beheaded in Juba

Two women whose bodies have been mutilated were found besides the road this morning in Juba’s residential area of Kapuri, an eyewitness said.

The motive of the killings is not known.

According to Mama Jubensia, the two women were reportedly killed near a selling point for local brew.

Their bodies were later dumped by the roadside. She described the incident to Eye Radio this morning.

“The two women were beheaded in Kapuri here in a place where they make local brew, just before the last bus park. This morning we were told that there are two people who were beheaded, so we went there and we found the two bodies. Their heads was separated from their bodies. I think the killers used a machete or Panga,” Mama Juvensia.



Eye Radio’s attempt to reach the police were not immediately successful.