FVP Taban Deng’s convoy to Bor attacked

The Acting Press Secretary in the office of the First Vice President says an advance security team for Taban Deng Gai that was traveling to Bor ahead of his visit was attacked by unknown gunmen on Juba – Bor Road this [Tuesday] morning.

The First Vice President was schedule to travel separately by plane.

Moses Ajang told Eye Radio that the attack happened at around 10am between Jemeza and Sudan Safari localities in Terekeka State..

“What happened is that there was a convoy going to Bor town, as an advance team carrying a number of soldiers or guards of the protections of the First Vice President. The convoy was attacked but not ambushed,” said Ajang.

He said three of Taban Deng’s bodyguards were wounded in the attack and are now receiving treatment at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“The convoy was shot but no deaths were reported. The injuries were minor to three of the First Vice President’s guards, but the team has arrived in Bor safely,” he added.



Mr. Ajang said the rest of the security team was later followed by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, who took a flight from Juba to Bor town this afternoon.

Taban is in Bor leading a committee that was formed to look into clashes between the youth of Jonglei and Buma States that began last week.

His visit is prompted by an attack on Gumuruk areas by Jonglei youth.