The co-chair of the National Dialogue, retired Bishop Paride Taban, has asked President Salva Kiir to excuse him from his role.

He said he is now 81 years old and needs some rest.

Bishop Taban said he witnessed the suffering of people of South Sudan since he was a young priest.

“I’ve never seen in the story of my life….such a great suffering of South Sudanese in the hands of South Sudanese themselves,” Bishop Paride read a letter to the President during a show on Bakhita Radio…