SSPDF regains control of Ifwotu in EES, pledges to pursue armed groups

Lobong says residents of Ifwotu endured months of intimidation and abuse under an armed group led by a local commander identified as Gen. Patrick.

According to him, civilians were harassed, beaten, fined and repeatedly robbed of their property, with traders heading to Torit often forced to surrender half of what they carried.

He says the community had long awaited government intervention to restore order in the area.

“If there are people who will be so happy, who are going to celebrate, these are the citizens of Ifwotu.

“Ifwotu, all this time, was squizzed, harassed by their son called Gen. Patrick. He fined people, beat them and robbed their property. Whenever, the locals took their goods to Torit, he took half of whatever you have. I’m sure there were people who prayed that ‘when the gov’t will come and chase the criminals from this place.’”

The governor also dismisses social media claims alleging that the SPLA-IO had captured Torit, that he had fled, and that a state security officer had been killed.

Lobong says the successful operation marks the beginning of wider efforts to pursue those responsible for attacks in the region.

“I want to say to the people of Eastern Equatoria and the entire South Sudan who had all their compositions circulated on social media that ‘SPLA-IO captured Torit, and the governor fled and the lieutenant was killed — let them see.

“This time, we shall follow them and stop these criminals who are attacking.” The SPLA-IO has yet to response.