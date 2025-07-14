Duk County Youth Association in Juba elects Eng. Mamer Makuei as new leader

The Duk County Youth’s Independent Electoral Committee (IEC) announced that Eng. Mamer Makuei is the newly elected leader of the Duk County Youth Association in Juba.



The open-air campaign, held on Saturday, July 12, in Juba, was led by Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Minister of Youth and Sports.

He was joined by Simon Akuei, Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), and Malual Gabriel Kon, Jonglei State’s Minister of Peace Building.

The event brought together a lineup of distinguished guests, including Thabo Abosuh Ajang, NEC Commissioner for Gender, Civic and Voter Education, along with youth leaders, candidates, chiefs, and other stakeholders.

According to the IEC’s report, out of 2,353 registered voters, 1,927 ballots were cast. There were 54 invalid votes, leaving 1,873 valid ones, and 426 voters abstained.

Eng. Makuei of the Duk Youth Democracy Alliance (DYDA) received 1,281 votes, or 68.4%, while rival Gabriel Galuak of the Duk United Alliance (DUA) secured 592 votes, equating to 31.6%.

During the open campaign on Saturday, Dr. Geng urged youth leaders to unite for peacebuilding, reminding them:

“Our elders fulfilled their roles by liberating our country… Now, what remains is nation-building, such as electing leaders… When we unite, we can choose leaders who will focus on the development of our homeland.”

Prof. David Malual Wuor, IEC Chairperson, reiterated the committee’s mission to conduct a fair and inclusive DCYA election, ensuring every youth in Duk can freely exercise their rights without fear or intimidation.

He also reflected on the legacy of youth organization in Duk: founded in 1968 and later reimagined as the Duk Students’ Association in Khartoum, it is one of the nation’s oldest youth unions.

Simon Akuei pledged his continued support to the new youth leadership.

“Despite challenges… when people unite and maintain peace, that is truly a remarkable achievement… After this election, we pledge to support the elected leader,” said Simon.

Malual Gabriel Kon, advocating for repatriation and resettlement, said:

“Juba is not a place where we can stay forever… Elections are approaching, as 2026 is not too far away… Our people are still in refugee camps. I want to encourage the upcoming leadership to develop repatriation programs, and we will support you as a state government.”

NEC Commissioner Thabo Abosuh Ajang emphasized democratic values and a vision for gender inclusion:

“I am very happy… This marks the beginning of democracy… Soon, we will reach all 10 states plus 3 administrative areas… I strongly encourage 35% representation of women at all levels across South Sudan.”

The IEC’s two-month election calendar will see the newly elected Duk County Youth Association leadership formally inaugurated on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

As South Sudan continues to navigate conflict, economic instability, and a failing peace, since its 2011 independence, this youth election provides a positive stride toward a locally led democratic maturity.

