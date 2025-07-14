14th July 2025
Catholic bishops call for aid tax exemption

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Catholic Bishops of South Sudan posed for a photo in Juba on 29th June 2024. Photo Credit: Chuol Jany/CRN

South Sudan’s Catholic bishops are urging the unity government to exempt faith-based and humanitarian organizations from taxes on aid supplies, and to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access across conflict-affected areas of the country.

The appeal was made on Friday as the clerics expressed deep concern over renewed violence in several parts of South Sudan.

“We call for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access across all conflict zones. This includes the establishment of protected corridors for aid delivery, and granting tax exemptions on humanitarian goods for faith-based and humanitarian organizations serving the vulnerable and suffering people of South Sudan.”

The bishops also reminded national leaders of the words of Pope Francis during his historic visit to South Sudan in February 2023, when the pontiff made an emotional plea for an end to bloodshed and conflict.

“It is time for peace—no more bloodshed, no more conflict, no more violence, Pope Francis said at the time, addressing the country’s political leadership.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of the bishops in Juba on Friday, Stephen Ameyu Martin Cardinal Mulla echoed the Pope’s message and called for concrete action from the government.

The Church’s call comes amid mounting humanitarian needs and increasing insecurity that continues to obstruct aid operations in several regions of the country.

