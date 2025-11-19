Youth activist presses cabinet to fast-track key governance and funding bills

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A national youth organization, Markaz Al Salam, is calling on the Council of Ministers to prioritize the passage of two critical pieces of legislation: the Youth Bodies Bill and the Student Support Fund Bill.

According to Florence Agiba, the Executive Director of Markaz Al Salam, these bills are crucial for formally recognizing the role of young people in governance, unlocking direct funding, and addressing the numerous challenges facing the nation’s youth.

Markaz Al Salam announced the key details of the updated legislation, which marks a significant evolution from the original 2014 Youth and Sports Bill.

“Markaz Al Salam… wishes to inform and update youth of South Sudan on the transformation of the Youth and Sports Bill into the more comprehensive and governance-focused Youth Bodies Bill 2025,” Agiba stated.

This transformation follows extensive consultations with youth leaders, civil society organizations, and development partners aimed at creating a stronger, more accountable legal framework. The new bill will convert the current National Youth Union into a National Youth Council (NYC), aligning South Sudan with regional standards.

Agiba stressed the importance of this shift, noting the benefits of the new structure: “When this document is passed, the National Youth Council can now receive funds directly from the Parliament through the Act. That is why this document is important.”

The push for legislation comes as young people continue to grapple with severe challenges since independence in 2011, including political instability, economic hardships, and high unemployment rates. Other difficulties include limited access to quality education and pervasive governance issues.

Markaz Al Salam is now urging the Council of Ministers to act swiftly on both the Youth Bodies Bill and the Student Support Fund Bill as cabinet sittings resume, emphasizing that these laws are essential steps toward empowering the majority of South Sudan’s population.

