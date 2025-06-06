Young UNICEF reporters call for action against plastic pollution

Some young reporters from the United Nations Children’s Agency (UNICEF) are urging the public to fight plastic pollution in South Sudan to help portray a positive image of the country.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, is the United Nations’ largest platform for raising awareness and encouraging global action to protect the environment. This year’s theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” resonates with young South Sudanese who are determined to create change and protect their future.

Among these inspiring voices is Poni Atiff Issa, a 19-year-old medical student at the South University of Science and Technology and a dedicated UNICEF Young Reporter.

Poni expressed the dangers of poor waste disposal in communities.

“In schools, waste disposal is generally manageable because there are bins available and rules against littering. However, the main issues are in marketplaces and neighborhoods, such as the streets in our communities, where people tend to dispose of a lot of waste, especially plastics, which are the leading type of waste in South Sudan,” Poni told Eye Radio’s Sundown Show yesterday.

“This waste not only clogs drainage systems and causes stagnant water, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes and leading to malaria, but also poses health risks. Children playing nearby might encounter sharp, rusted objects in the water, which can cause infections like tetanus and other illnesses if stepped on.”

Joining Poni is 17-year-old Desmond Kennedy, who advocates for community-driven solutions to pollution and climate change. He believes caring for the environment improves the country’s image, citing Rwanda as an example.

“In Juba, the impact of plastic waste discarded on the roads is quite visible throughout the city. This creates a negative impression of the country. In contrast, Rwanda is very clean, and many people admire its cleanliness. So, what exactly do they do differently? They simply collect plastic bags and take care of their environment,” Desmond explained.

“By maintaining a clean environment, Rwanda presents a positive image of the country. As a result, Rwanda has gained recognition and fame for keeping plastic waste out, which enhances its appearance. This clean environment attracts visitors and makes people want to visit.”

Meanwhile, Naome Momone, a Young Parliamentarian who has represented South Sudan twice at the COP climate conferences with support from Save the Children, emphasized the importance of educating youth.

“Our primary focus should be on targeting children and students. They are the change-makers who will shape the future. By teaching them different ways to handle waste, they will adopt these habits and pass them on to future generations, helping us build a sustainable future where rubbish isn’t dumped indiscriminately,” Momone said.

“Although policies are in place, they often fall short because people may be unwilling to follow them. However, if we educate students about the dangers of improper waste disposal and incorporate this knowledge into their curriculum, they will understand the importance of disposing of rubbish correctly.

“When we train a child properly, they can educate others, making good practices a cultural norm within communities, so much so that even adults find it hard to ignore. Therefore, it’s vital to teach our children early on. As they grow up, they will transform the narrative into one that fosters a society free from plastic waste and pollution.”

As South Sudan observes World Environment Day, these young voices are calling on the nation to embrace responsibility and action for a cleaner, healthier environment.

