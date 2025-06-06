Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

The Turkish government on Thursday offered over 3,000 bulls for the South Sudan Islamic Council to distribute the beef across several urban centers in the country as part of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday in Juba yesterday, Sheikh Abdallah Baraj, Secretary-General of the Islamic Council, said the meat has been distributed to needy communities in Juba, Wau, Aweil, Kuajok, and Malakal.

“There are about 3000 bulls donated by the Turkish government for Eid al-Adha and they will be distributed in Juba, Wau, Aweil, Kuajok, and Malakal,” he said.

Sheikh Baraj said that 14 bulls were slaughtered in Juba alone, with distribution centers set up across the city to ensure smooth and equitable sharing.

“This Eid has a special flavor in South Sudan because we are a community that supports and loves each other despite our different beliefs.”

He also said that many charitable gifts are presented during Eid, adding that this year’s distribution emphasizes compassion, interfaith harmony, and support for vulnerable communities across South Sudan.

“We are only playing the role of an intermediary in the distribution to the people and the needy,” he added.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important events on the Islamic calendar.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

