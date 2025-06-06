UNOPS reveals indefinite suspension of funding to Akobo bridge

The UN Office for Project Services has revealed that the multi-donor trust fund prematurely suspended the Luol-Thakyian Bridge project after the 2013 violence, following remarks by the Akobo County commissioner about its construction.

The project, launched in 2010, was intended to connect South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Petronella Kasaka Halwiindi, UNOPS South Sudan Country Manager, spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview via WhatsApp yesterday in Juba.

His response came after the commissioner of Akobo County in Jonglei state unveiled plans to revive major development projects, including the stalled Luolthakyian Bridge.

Commissioner James Kueth Makuach said reconstructing the bridge infrastructure would ease transport, boost trade, and enhance access to services and opportunities in Akobo County after years of instability caused by the 2013 conflict.

Ms Kasaka said UNOPs attempted in 2015 to assess what further work would be done on the bridge, but was again interrupted by the 2016 conflict, and the project was then suspended indefinitely.

Petronella Kasaka Halwiindi states that all funding has been returned to the donor, and UNOPS currently has no funds to complete the bridge’s works.

“The outstanding issues were the assembly of the bridge components for completion and the subsequent inauguration of the bridge, which was not possible due to the conflict,” she said.

According to Kasaka, another factor, such as persistent adverse meteorological conditions characterized by significant wet weather in Jonglei delayed the project implementation

“When this project was prematurely suspended, all funds were returned to the donor community.

“A subsequent assessment on the bridge that we attempted in 2015 to assess what further works would be done on the bridge was again interrupted by the 2016 conflict, and the project was then suspended indefinitely, with all funding returned to the donor”

Kasaka further stated that the financial allocation supported five distinct projects across Lakes, Jonglei, Warrap, and Eastern Equatoria States.

“UNOPS was integrated as an implementing agency for the SRFSS in November of 2010 to oversee operations in four regions of Southern Sudan with a total budget allocation of a little over $59 million.

“This financial allocation supported five distinct projects across Lakes, Jonglei, Warap, and Eastern Equatoria States.

The project had contributions from Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark were formalized within the Sudan Recovery Fund for Southern Sudan.

However, the projects did not achieve full implementation due to the conflict of 2013.

“Operational closure was declared in June 2015. However, the project did not achieve full implementation due to the conflict of 2013 before its interruption.”

Ms. Kasak said UNOPS does not have any money currently to complete the work on the bridge.

The Luol-thakyian Bridge, which is expected to connect Akobo with Pochalla and Ethiopia’s Gambella region, has been described by the local authorities as a lifeline for communities that have long been cut off due to years of conflict and poor road networks.

