Young man dies in Wulu County motorcycle crash

A young man who police believe was underage and riding a bike at high speed died in a grisly accident in Wulu County of Lakes State on Thursday.

Lakes police spokesperson, Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac, said the victim whose age is unknown, broke his neck and passed away when his motorcycle overturned between Kuelkuac and Wulu town.

“This boy was actually on high speed and was alone on the motorbike,” Mabor said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It was very unfortunate and the case was reported to police and the body was actually evacuated to hospital for postmortem and it was found out that his neck was broken and that what caused his death.”

Angelina Adhel, Chairperson of Lakes State Civil Society Network, said she regrets the incident and calls on traffic police officers to do their job by ensuring juveniles are not allowed to ride or drive until they turn 18 in accordance with the law.

“These are the people who even don’t know what they are doing because these are the people with behavior that sometimes do not know what will happen to their lives,” Ms Adhel said.

“This child who died in a motorbike accident still a child below 18 years, and we know the childhood behavior because the childhood behavior can do anything reckless in which he doesn’t mind of what will happen”.

She said young boys joining the boda-boda business do not receive proper riding lesson and train alone, leading to the lack of knowledge about traffic and safety rules.

