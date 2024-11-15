Lessons from Nigeria and Norway: Approaches to oil revenue management

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago
A pumpjack drilling crude oil. (Credit: ded pixto/Shutterstock)
The Nigerian and Norwegian Ambassadors to South Sudan provided a comparative look at how their respective countries manage and distribute oil wealth within federal systems at the 4th High-Level Fourm on revenue management in South Sudan.
Norway is the fifth-largest oil exporter in the world, while Nigeria ranks among the top 10.
In December 2023, Norway produced 1.89 million barrels of crude oil per day, while Nigeria’s daily output was 1.57 million barrels.
Both countries, major players in the global oil market, have developed distinct strategies for managing their oil revenues to benefit both local communities and national economies.
At the fourth forum on revenue management, held in Juba on November 12, 2024, Ambassador Tukur Yahaya Maigari of Nigeria and Ambassador Roar Haugsdal of Norway shared valuable insights into their respective governments’ approaches to managing and distributing oil wealth within federal systems.
The two diplomats provided a comparative analysis of how their nations balance regional interests with the need for sustainable economic growth, offering important lessons for South Sudan and other resource-dependent countries.
Ambassador Maigari outlined Nigeria’s system, where oil-producing regions receive 13% of oil revenues. This allocation aims to address the environmental and social impacts of oil extraction while fostering regional development and reducing disparities.
He emphasized that this revenue-sharing mechanism is part of Nigeria’s broader federal structure, where the central government collects oil revenues and redistributes them among federal, state, and local governments, with specific percentages earmarked for development needs.
In contrast, Ambassador Haugsdal explained Norway’s approach, which does not allocate a fixed percentage of oil revenue to oil-producing areas.
Instead, the Norwegian government collects 74% of oil companies’ profits in taxes, directing this revenue into the Government Pension Fund Global (the Oil Fund), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.
This system ensures that oil revenues benefit the entire nation rather than just the oil-producing regions.
Ambassador Haugsdal emphasized that Norway uses its wealth to invest in future generations, diversify its economy, and ensure long-term stability while reducing its dependency on oil.
Finally, key differences include revenue distribution, tax system, and long-term planning.
For example, Nigeria directly allocates 13% of oil revenue to oil-producing regions, while Norway does not allocate separate funds for oil-producing areas but distributes oil revenue through a national fund for broader economic stability.
Nigeria’s oil-producing states benefit through a share of the oil revenues collected by the central government, while Norway collects a high percentage of taxes (74%) from oil companies, which then feeds into the national economy through a sovereign wealth fund.
However, Norway’s approach emphasizes saving for future generations and reducing reliance on oil revenue, with a focus on economic diversification.
In contrast, Nigeria’s approach directly benefits the oil-producing regions, but the broader national management of oil wealth has been more challenging, particularly in terms of transparency and equitable distribution across all regions.
These examples highlight different strategies for managing the challenges of resource wealth in federal systems, with implications for governance, regional equity, and long-term economic planning.