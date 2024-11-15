15th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance   |   Equitable resource allocation to local governments is constitutional – Dr Yer

Equitable resource allocation to local governments is constitutional – Dr Yer

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr Riang Yer, the newly appointed Chairperson of the National Constitutional Review Commission - Credit: PPU

The head of the National Constitution Review Commission affirmed that equitable resource allocation to institutions and local governments is not only essential but also constitutionally mandated.

Addressing the Fourth High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management, Dr Riang Yer Zuor says no level of government has been mandated by the law to deprive another of funding.

The forum held in Juba last week heard experiences from oil-producing states and communities, offering valuable insights into how wealth is managed and distributed among federal constituent units in federal systems.

These lessons are expected to inform South Sudan’s ongoing efforts to refine its fiscal and revenue-sharing mechanisms as part of the broader constitutional process.

Dr. Yer emphasizes that the Constitution mandates the allocation of natural wealth and resources in a way that enables each level of government to fulfil its responsibilities and duties.

“The transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as amended should be the guide in terms of what it says about finance in this country,” said Dr Yer.

“It states that natural wealth and resources shall be allocated in such a way that each level of government can discharge its responsibility and duties,” he said.

“The national government fulfil its obligations to provide financial transfer to all levels of government, and it shall do this equitability among the states and local government,” he stated.

“Revenue sharing shall reflect national government commitment, to devolution of power and decentralization of decision making in terms of development, delivery of services, and governance,” he said.

The Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission pointed out that the allocation or transfer of resources is an entitlement.

Dr Yer says any level of government has the right to sue or be sued in accordance with the transitional constitution.

“No one level of government shall unduly withhold any allocation or financial transfer to another level. Therefore, an allocation or transfer is an entitlement,” he stated.

“Any level of government deprived has standing to sue another for unduly withholding one entitlement, this is how the constitution forces us to manage our finances and resources, especially between the three levels of our government,” Dr Yer said.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 1

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 2

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 3

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Jordan grants free entry for South Sudanese nationals 4

Jordan grants free entry for South Sudanese nationals

Published November 10, 2024

Jadalla warns police against misrepresenting enforcement of alcohol ban 5

Jadalla warns police against misrepresenting enforcement of alcohol ban

Published November 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Equitable resource allocation to local governments is constitutional – Dr Yer

Published 1 hour ago

Young man dies in Wulu County motorcycle crash

Published 1 hour ago

Lessons from Nigeria and Norway: Approaches to oil revenue management

Published 2 hours ago

New WBGs governor Ukelo says goal is to scale up farming

Published 3 hours ago

ANALYSIS: South Sudan’s AFCON win propels Uganda, South Africa to Morocco

Published 3 hours ago

UN Security Council renews UNISFA mandate until 2025

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.