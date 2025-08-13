Yakani welcomes denial, urges transparency on resettlement

13th August 2025

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: File/ Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A civil society activist has welcomed the government’s denial of media reports alleging a plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, August 13, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of CEP, called for greater transparency on the issue, emphasizing that any foreign settlement plans should require parliamentary approval.

He says South Sudan, as a nation born out of a struggle against marginalization, should not contribute to undermining the identity of Palestinians.

“I welcome and appreciate the official statement issued by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs after we have seen media articles,” Yakani said.

“This is what we want and this is the request that we are urging our government that there is a need to be transparent.”

Yakani added that on a “moral ground,” the country should not accept the challenge that Palestinians are facing towards ownership of their land. We will be contributing to and undermining the identity of Palestinians.”

He stressed that the country’s land “shouldn’t be opened up for any settlements without any transparent, agreed-upon arrangement” that is approved by parliament.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement calling the claims “baseless” and not reflective of government policy.

