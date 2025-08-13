13th August 2025

The silent threat: Preserving indigenous languages in a digital world

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Chollo

In a world rapidly shaped by globalization and digital communication, the Indigenous languages are at risk of fading into silence.

As civilizations evolve and technology becomes central to everyday life, the urgency to preserve these linguistic treasures has never been greater.

Eye Radio’s Baria Johnson spoke with two community leaders—Longino Michael of the Olubo community and Chief Barnaba Isaac Awow of the Chollo community. They highlighted the vital role Indigenous languages play in connecting generations and discussed how modern tools can help preserve them.

