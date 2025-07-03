3rd July 2025
Yakani urges President Kiir to address burning issues in July 9 speech

Author : | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with CEPO leader Edmund Yakani after earlier meeting in Juba. (-)

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmund Yakani, has appealed to President Salva Kiir to address key national concerns during the upcoming Independence Day on July 9.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Yakani welcomed President Kiir back to the country following a 10-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

However, as South Sudan approaches its 14th independence anniversary, he urges the President to announce the reopening of the national parliament, which has been delayed for too long, and prioritize the long-pending legislative agenda.

These include the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, the Gender-Based Violence Bill, and the Family Law Bill.

“As we approach the commemoration of our Independence Day on July 9, Your Excellency President, we respectfully wish to hear in your address updates on key national priorities: the reopening of Parliament after a prolonged recess, the tabling and passage of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, the Gender-Based Violence Bill, and the Family Law Bill,” he said.

“Furthermore, Your Excellency, I urge you to reaffirm the country’s commitment to implementing the comprehensive national action plan for peace and reform.”

Yakani said that these laws are essential for protecting vulnerable populations and promoting justice.
He further urged the President to commit to the country’s comprehensive action plan for peace and reform.

Yakani also voiced concerns related to the upcoming elections, stressing the need for the timely release of the electoral calendar, adequate and consistent funding for the National Elections Commission, progress in the constitution-making process, and the completion of the population census.

“The following are key concerns related to the upcoming elections: the timely release of the electoral calendar, adequate and consistent funding for the National Elections Commission, progress on the constitutional-making process, and completion of the population census—all of which are crucial to a credible election process.”

He also called for the unification of the armed forces as a foundation for a peaceful and credible electoral process.

“We also call for a firm commitment to the unification of the forces, as this is fundamental to building trust and ensuring peaceful elections.

“We recognize the challenges faced by the political parties that are signatories to the peace agreement. However, if we, as citizens, embrace dialogue and seek common ground, we can overcome these obstacles—just as we did during the 2011 referendum.”

Yakani concluded his remarks by urging President Kiir to build on this legacy and provide a message of unity and progress in his Independence Day address.

“Your Excellency, we know your leadership has demonstrated wisdom before. For example, when the country was divided over the number of states, you made the decisive choice to return to 10 states—a move that helped stabilize the situation.”

