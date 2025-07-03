IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh meets officials in Juba

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, is in Juba for a two-day official mission to assess implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Upon arrival yesterday, Dr. Workneh began his engagements with a meeting with South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba.

Following this meeting, Dr. Workneh met with the High-Level Committee of Ministers responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Dr. Workneh’s mission comes at a time of growing public and international concern over delays in key provisions of the peace deal, including the unification of forces, constitutional reforms, and preparations for national elections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wau soldiers to face justice in 24 civilian cases Previous Post