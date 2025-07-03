You are here: Home | National News | News | IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh meets officials in Juba
The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, is in Juba for a two-day official mission to assess implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.
Upon arrival yesterday, Dr. Workneh began his engagements with a meeting with South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba.
Following this meeting, Dr. Workneh met with the High-Level Committee of Ministers responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.
Dr. Workneh’s mission comes at a time of growing public and international concern over delays in key provisions of the peace deal, including the unification of forces, constitutional reforms, and preparations for national elections.
