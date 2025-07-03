3rd July 2025
IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh meets officials in Juba

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and government officials pose for a photo in Juba after Wednesday's meeting|Courtesy|IGAD Secretariat

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, is in Juba for a two-day official mission to assess implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Upon arrival yesterday, Dr. Workneh began his engagements with a meeting with South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba.

Following this meeting, Dr. Workneh met with the High-Level Committee of Ministers responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Dr. Workneh’s mission comes at a time of growing public and international concern over delays in key provisions of the peace deal, including the unification of forces, constitutional reforms, and preparations for national elections.

