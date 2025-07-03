NCA reports huge internet growth in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –

Digital connectivity across South Sudan has significantly risen, with internet users increasing from 1.3 million in 2024 to 1.9 million in 2025, and mobile phone users growing from 3.97 million to 4.47 million over the same period, according to the National Communication Authority (NCA).

The NCA attributed the major rise in South Sudan’s digital connections to better internet and mobile infrastructure development, including the launch of the National Broadband Roadmap, the implementation of the Digital Government Strategy, and a crucial partnership with Starlink to expand rural connectivity.

According to the NCA, South Sudan is rapidly advancing into the digital age, with a remarkable surge in internet and mobile connectivity across the nation.

According to the NCA, this impressive growth signifies an internet penetration rate jumping from 12% to 15.7% in just one year, as highlighted by the Ministry’s recent Facebook post titled “Timeline of South Sudan Tech & ICT.”

It stated that, further bolstering the digital economy, the Bank of South Sudan launched the National Instant Payment System in March 2025.

Adding to this momentum, the government approved a $9 million budget in June for the design of a National Fibre Network, promising enhanced nationwide internet access.

These developments mark significant progress in South Sudan’s journey toward full digital inclusion, connecting more citizens and empowering communities for a brighter, more connected future.

