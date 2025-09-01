Yakani to leaders – “You loot in peace, kill in disagreement, what kind of leaders are you?”

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani has strongly criticised some political and military leaders in South Sudan, accusing them of fuelling violence and enjoying the suffering of ordinary citizens.

Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), referred to the unnamed leaders as a “gun-class” and said they should not use tribal differences to justify military confrontations.

“We are seriously condemning the use of military confrontation for resolving political differences among the warring parties in South Sudan. How much politically you are discontented, you better use dialogue,” he said in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Monday.

He also condemned the alleged military confrontation in parts of Upper Nile, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states betwen government and opposition forces.

Although Yakani did not name any individuals, he alleged that some leaders loot the country when they agree and allow citizens to suffer when they disagree.

“When you disagree you kill the common citizens, when you agree you loot the common citizens, what type of leaders are you in our political and security and defence arena. We are so disturbed, we are really urging you that take a responsibility of using dialogue as an approach for resolving your political differences,” he said.

He called on South Sudan’s leaders to use dialogue instead of violence to resolve political disputes.

